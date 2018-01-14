David Moyes 'Delighted' With West Ham's Team Effort in Comfortable Victory Against Huddersfield

West Ham manager David Moyes admits he was 'delighted' with the team effort which saw his side comfortably dispatch Huddersfield 1-4 at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers were ruthless in the final third, punishing the Terriers for a number of defensive errors which paved the way for Mark Noble's opener before Marko Arnautović and Manuel Lanzini came to life in the second half to score three goals between them in just 15 minutes.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The victory moved the Hammers above Huddersfield in the table into 11th place and ensured Moyes' side have collected 15 points from a possible 24 in their last eight games, but it was the manner of the win which pleased the Hammers boss the most.





Following the win he told Sky Sports: "It's a really big win. The teams from 10th down, anyone can beat the other on any given day so it's a big win for us.

"I was a bit disappointed going in 1-1 at half-time, and we told them that. I was disappointed with bits of our play but right from the off [in the second half], we got a break and Marko scored.

"I was delighted with the front two, who caused them problems all day, but it was a real team effort. They all worked hard doing their jobs so I have to praise them all."

The victory was Moyes' 200th as a manager in the Premier League, a feat which is matched only by Alex Ferguson (528), Arsene Wenger (468) and Harry Redknapp (236), a prestigious group which Moyes is proud to be a member of.

He said: "I am proud because it's not easy to manage in the Premier League. It's difficult to stay in the jobs for a long period of time. I was very fortunate in the early part of my career to have good chairmen who gave me time to collect those wins.

"It's a good achievement and there's some really big names who have won those number of games and more as well," he added.