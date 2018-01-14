Inter Milan Midfielder Set to Leave Due to Limited Playing Time With Sevilla Being the Next Stop

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Marcelo Brozovic has found his playing time limited in Milan, and therefore, the Nerazzurri may look to offload the midfielder. The Croatian playmaker has made just 14 appearances for Inter this season, contributing to three goals and a single assist. 

Football Italia have reported that to help with their financial situation, Inter have offered Brozovic to Sevilla, who sit 6th within the Spanish league. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri have struggled with finances within recent seasons, and to bring in new talent, players must be sold in order to create funds. 

The 25-year-old has struggled to secure a first-team spot this season. Despite this, since joining the club in 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb, the Croatian has gone on to make 83 appearances for Inter Milan

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Brozovic may be the creative spark that Sevilla are searching for. Vincenzo Montella's men will look to improve within the second half of the season, as they currently sit two places lower than they finished in the previous campaign. 

Despite only featuring in seven Serie A starts, Brozovic has demonstrated his creative ability within his limited time on the pitch. On average, the Croatian produces around 1.9 key passes per fixture and 1.6 shots per game. 

Although the negotiations are in the early stages, Brozovic is likely to be on the move in the near future should he want to play football on a more regular basis. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters