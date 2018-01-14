Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Set to Prepare a Huge Bid for Star Sporting Lisbon Winger ​Gelson Martins

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Gelson Martins is the player that everybody has kept their eyes on within the Portuguese league, whilst also obtaining the interest of Merseyside team, Liverpool.

The Mirror have reported that the Portuguese winger could be one of Jurgen Klopp's targets for this January transfer window. 

Martins, 22, currently possesses a release clause within his contract allowing the Portuguese winger to leave for £53m. However, officials at Liverpool believe they can sign the young and exciting forward for just half of this price. 

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

In addition to this, Martins would be tempted to join the Reds as they are prepared to pay more than five times what he currently earns at Sporting Lisbon. 

However, Liverpool may be forced to pay more for Martins or any other players they wish to acquire, due to the fact that clubs are aware of how much money Liverpool have due to the departure of Coutinho. 

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Furthermore, despite Liverpool showing intent to bring in new players, there are fears that they may lose their star players yet again - with Liverpool Legend Ian Rush fearing that Mo Salah may be the next player on the move. 

Rush went onto say that Salah, in current form, is better than the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment - a pretty bold statement to say the least. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters