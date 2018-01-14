Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Set to Prepare a Huge Bid for Star Sporting Lisbon Winger ​Gelson Martins

Gelson Martins is the player that everybody has kept their eyes on within the Portuguese league, whilst also obtaining the interest of Merseyside team, Liverpool.

The Mirror have reported that the Portuguese winger could be one of Jurgen Klopp's targets for this January transfer window.



Martins, 22, currently possesses a release clause within his contract allowing the Portuguese winger to leave for £53m. However, officials at Liverpool believe they can sign the young and exciting forward for just half of this price.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

In addition to this, Martins would be tempted to join the Reds as they are prepared to pay more than five times what he currently earns at Sporting Lisbon.

However, Liverpool may be forced to pay more for Martins or any other players they wish to acquire, due to the fact that clubs are aware of how much money Liverpool have due to the departure of Coutinho.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

Furthermore, despite Liverpool showing intent to bring in new players, there are fears that they may lose their star players yet again - with Liverpool Legend Ian Rush fearing that Mo Salah may be the next player on the move.

Rush went onto say that Salah, in current form, is better than the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment - a pretty bold statement to say the least.