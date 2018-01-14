Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Reveals Why He Admires Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained why he is a fan of Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham side.

The Catalan coach was an admiring viewer of Tottenham's emphatic 4-0 win over Everton at Wembley on Saturday, which saw the hosts move level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

Ahead of his team's trip to Anfield on Sunday, Guardiola admitted that he enjoys watching Spurs due to their attacking style of play.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"Tottenham can drop points. But always I see the games and see they play good," he said - quoted by the Telegraph.

"You see the Tottenham statistics – always 25, 27 shots on target. They always play high, they always try to make build ups. I’m talking personally – as a fan of football I like that."

City will come up against another of the division's free-scoring sides on Sunday, and Guardiola stressed that Liverpool will prove dangerous opposition.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"Jurgen Klopp is a master of the counter-attack, so they're a team who can arrive in the finishing area in three or four touches," he said.

"(Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane are tough guys for us to control, especially when we lose the ball in dangerous positions, because they are so fast, so quick and so clever in the box.

"Of course, (Philippe) Coutinho's not there, in the middle, with the talent that he has, but (Georginio) Wijnaldum and Emre Can are, and (Adam) Lallana's come back. These are guys who have energy, are strong, are good at set-pieces.

"I think Liverpool are playing like Liverpool were in the past, with all their history. The fans are demanding attacking football. Liverpool have to defend their whole history. In the 80s they dominated the world and European football. I think they are trying to respect that.

"We want to do something quite similar. We want to try to be the best."

