Marko Arnautovic Tells West Ham Teammate Manuel Lanzini to 'Be Quiet' After Huddersfield Win

West Ham winger Marko Arnautovic has instructed teammate Manuel Lanzini to "be quiet" after Saturday's 4-1 win against Huddersfield.





The Austrian international was on the scoresheet for the Hammers at the John Smith's Stadium, and also provided Lanzini with two assists.





And Arnautovic, who had been the target of complaints from Lanzini prior to the game over his lack of assists, made sure to make mention of it after the victory.

"Now I think he needs to be quiet..." 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Lb7aDB7owy — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 13, 2018

"Lanzini told me I never give him any assists for goals," said the former Stoke man. "Today he got two, so now I think he needs to be quiet until the next game."

The win saw West Ham climb to 11th in the Premier League standings, putting some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

David Moyes' side are now on a five-game unbeaten run after a difficult start to the season, and Arnautovic reserved praise for his teammates.

"We enjoyed the game," he added. "Well done also to the defence, to the whole squad. Everybody did a brilliant job and also a massive shout out to our fans because they were perfect like always. We keep going."

Arnautovic has enjoyed a drastic improvement in form in recent weeks, finding the net five times in his last six games.

“He’s a handful when he runs at people, and maybe playing through the middle has freed him up,” said Moyes. “He’s certainly grown in confidence.”

West Ham face Shrewsbury in an FA Cup third-round replay at the London Stadium on Tuesday, before returning to the Premier League against Bournemouth the following weekend.