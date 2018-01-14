Newcastle Are "Desperate" for a Striker Says Match of the Day Pundit Ian Wright

Newcastle United must sign a striker as they fight to stay in the Premier League, Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright has claimed.

Rafael Benitez' side have scored just 21 goals in 22 league games this season, and are without a win in seven home league games following Saturday's 1-1 draw with bottom side Swansea.

Newcastle United’s next eight Premier League fixtures home & away #NUFC



🅰️ Man City

🏟 Burnley

🅰️ Palace

🏟 Man Utd

🅰️ Bournemouth

🅰️ Liverpool

🏟 Southampton

🅰️ Tottenham



Speaking on Match of the Day after that match, former Arsenal striker Wright is quoted by Newcastle fanzine The Mag as saying: “Newcastle had more than enough chances to win the game.





“You can see with the (lack of) confidence, you see Ayoze (Perez), great ball from Matt Ritchie, it is perfect for his left foot – hit it across the goalkeeper. He (instead) tries with his right and he can’t get the power."

It wasn't just Perez who missed chances in the game, and Wright also had some strong words about his strike partner Dwight Gayle: “I mentioned Dwight Gayle last week with his header. This one, he actually jumps to head it, when he should be attacking it. The ball isn’t too high where he can’t attack it by standing.

“Again, he is in the middle of the goal. Yes you want to head it back where it’s coming from – but you just have to try and hit the target.

“Newcastle are desperate for a striker, they do need to score some goals.”

1-1 - Rafa's substitution pays off within five minutes and it's Joselu who steers the ball in from a tight angle at the Gallowgate End! #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2018

Newcastle's four strikers have just ten Premier League goals this season, with Saturday's goalscorer Joselu leading the club's scoring charts with four goals this season.

Though Rafael Benitez has made it clear he is keen to bring new faces in during this transfer window, it is thought that the club's hierarchy have yet to agree on a recruitment strategy for January.

Newcastle's next challenge sees them make a daunting trip to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday evening.