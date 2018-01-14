Real Madrid Defender Marcelo Admits 'We Feel Like We Are Sinking' After Villarreal Defeat

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Real Madrid full-back Marcelo has admitted that he and his teammates "feel like we are sinking" after Saturday's 1-0 La Liga defeat against Villarreal at the Bernabeu.

The loss left Zinedine Zidane's side in fourth, 16 points behind rivals and league leaders Barcelona and only a point ahead of Villarreal.

A late Pablo Fornals goal condemned Los Blancos to a fifth defeat of the campaign, and Marcelo has bemoaned his side's fortunes.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"It is one of the worst situations I've experienced here," said the Brazilian left-back - quoted by BBC Sport

"We're trying to play good football, to move the ball around and score goals but it's not coming off.

"It is how it looks from the outside - we are sad, angry and we feel like we are sinking."

Real Madrid are also ten points behind Atletico Madrid and eight back from Valencia, but coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted his side, who had 28 shots on goal against Villarreal, can "turn this around".

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"We don't deserve this, we think we played well but the ball just didn't want to go in for us. I cannot explain why," he said.

"Today was a hammer blow but we are going to turn things around on Thursday [at Leganes in the Copa del Rey].

"It might be a mental aspect that is stopping us from winning. When we are on a bad run there are always negatives to pick up on.

"We shot on target but didn't score, when there were rebounds we were not on the end of them. This can wear you down mentally.

"We did everything possible to win and I honestly cannot reproach my players for their actions. I am not happy but nor do I feel beaten."

