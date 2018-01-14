Sanchez Dropped From Matchday Squad to Face Bournemouth as Man Utd & City Fight Over Chilean Star

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has not been included by Arsene Wenger to face Bournemouth on Sunday, as speculation linking him with a sensational move to Manchester United intensifies.

The Chilean, out of contract this summer, was left on the bench against Chelsea for the Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, but has been left out altogether for the Vitality Stadium clash in a huge development as reported by the Guardian.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is a big indication that his proposed move away from the Emirates is in the offing, and comes hot on the heels of Arsene Wenger's admission that Sanchez definitely won't sign a new deal with the north Londoners.

United are the red hot favourites for his signature after supposedly blowing rivals City out of the water in terms of the financial package to both player and club, and Sanchez's agent is due in England soon to conclude his future once and for all.

Pep Guardiola was close to landing the former Barcelona man last summer for around £60. but the Gunners blocked the move and held on to him.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

This window it has been reported that City are only willing to offer £20m for the forward, which has seemingly allowed United to come in and 'steal' him.

Meanwhile Arsenal have been linked with United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a possible inclusion in the deal, with the Armenian looking to have fallen foul of Jose Mourinho.

The former Dortmund man enjoyed an excellent first ten games or so at the start of the season, but struggled for form and consistency, and was left out of a number of matchday squads by the Portuguese.

