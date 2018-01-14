Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Want to Swap Gareth Bale for Liverpool Hotshot Mohamed Salah

Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen to engineer a straight swap for Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah by sending Gareth Bale the other way.

That is according to notorious Spanish rumourmongers Don Balon, who admittedly don't have that great of a history when it comes to reporting accurate news.

Real Madrid ready to offer Gareth Bale to Liverpool in stunning swap deal for Mo Salah https://t.co/P51s85uiAz #LFC #RMCF — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) January 13, 2018

The publication claims that Los Blancos are keen to go NBA-trade style to get Salah to the Bernabeu after watching him light the Premier League on fire last year.

Under-pressure Real boss Zinedine Zidane is a known admirer of the Egyptian, who has scored 22 times since joining Liverpool from Roma last summer.

"Salah is great player, [he has] shown that at Roma, now Liverpool," the Frenchman said late last year.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"He is still young, improving all the time. I don’t talk much about other players, but he is a player I rate a lot."

Bale, meanwhile, scored a brace for Madrid in his last match, but the report claims that Zidane is growing desperate, with the axe looming, and is ready to do just about anything to save his job. President Florentino Perez is also keen to bring in some new faces, while Bale's future is believed to be up in the air.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Liverpool, though, only just lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona and couldn't possibly want to part with the prolific Salah, whether or not Bale is involved.

But the player's international coach Hector Cuper has said that the forward is indeed a target for Real.

"I have been told in confidence that Real Madrid are interested in Salah," he said last month. "But we aren't going to get worked up about it."