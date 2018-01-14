Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Believes Harry Kane Can Break Every English Goalscoring Record

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane can break every English goalscoring record after his brace in Spurs' 4-0 thrashing of Everton made him the club's leading all time Premier League goalscorer.

His goals in the convincing win took him to 98 in total, surpassing Teddy Sheringham and further solidifying his name into the club's legacy.

Pochettino was full of praise for the poacher in his post match press-conference, as quoted by Football London.

He said: "He deserves all the credit and a lot of praise. He's fantastic and I'd like to congratulate him one more time of course. He can do everything because his mentality and how he is, a professional, he can achieve all that he wishes or wants. Because it's unbelievable the way he is able to work and his willingness.

"He scores a lot of goals but his mentality is to help the team, work for the team and that is what makes him a special player. Not only is he a player with talent that scores goals, in his mind is always to help and play collectively and put in the effort for the team."

Although Kane will grab all the headlines, it was Son Heung-min who earned himself man of the match and deserved all the plaudits.

Speaking about the South Korean international, Pochettino said: "It was a great performance, but it's not only today. It's three months we've been talking about Sonny's performance. He's showing he's more mature than last season and his performances are helping the team a lot. 

"He, today, everyone can see that he's on more of a level, the belief and confidence that show in every game is fantastic. He's been doing so well this season of course.I think Sonny deserves a lot of credit for the present form of Tottenham."

The win means Spurs are now level on points with Liverpool in fourth place, and the Argentinian manager was overjoyed to be back in the mix for the Champions League places after a poor run of form this season.

"The performance was amazing. I think the effort and the way that we played was very good. I'm so happy because it's three points that give us the belief and the confidence and of course the position in the table that is so close to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United and the possibility to fight for a place in the top four. That is our challenge and our target."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters