Thibaut Courtois Slams Chelsea Fans for Booing Following Leicester City Stalemate

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has blasted fans following their reaction to the reigning Premier League champions' goalless draw with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. 


As referee Mike Jones called an end to proceedings, the whistle was met with a barrage of boos from the home crowd, after witnessing their side draw a blank for the third successive game across all competitions. 

The result also afforded Manchester United to re-take second place in the top-flight, while offering league leaders Manchester City the opportunity to stretch their advantage to 18 points over the Blues should they run out victorious in Liverpool on Sunday. 


However, despite another uninspiring and lacklustre showing from Antonio Conte's side, which saw them register just one shot on goal compared to the opposition's seven throughout the 90 minutes, Courtois was less than impressed with the Chelsea fans at full-time and throughout, claiming their reaction was not constructive, but in fact detrimental. 

"It doesn't help when the fans boo and whistle after each misplaced pass", the Belgium international, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent times, told Sky Sports following the stalemate, as quoted by The Telegraph

"We didn't play well but that's when we need the fans behind us.”

Chelsea's title-winning heroics of last season could not be further removed from the majority of their showings this term, with the Blues securing just two wins in their last seven fixtures across all competitions. 

The lack of quality additions over the summer in comparison to others seems to be finally taking its toll on what appears to be a quickly fracturing group, and while January could offer solace, it seems securing Champions League football for next year will be the pinnacle of their league success this campaign. 

