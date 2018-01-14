Tottenham Star Christian Eriksen Hints New Contract Is on Its Way as Levy Plots to Secure Assets

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has handed the club a huge boost by suggesting that he would be willing to sign a new contract with the club.

The Danish midfielder only signed a contract keeping him at Tottenham until 2020 in September 2016, but Eriksen is thought to be one of several players whose contracts the club are looking to extend.

According to football.london, Tottenham are hoping to extend the contracts of Eriksen and Heung-min Son, as well as offering new long term deals to Dele Alli, Toby Aldereireld and top scorer Harry Kane.

Eriksen scored Tottenham's fourth and final goal in Saturday's 4-0 thrashing of Everton, and the report from football.london quotes Eriksen as telling Danish television: "I am happy to be at the club and have nothing negative to say about it [Tottenham] at all,"

Since joining Tottenham from Dutch giants Ajax in August 2013, Eriksen has established himself as a key member of Tottenham's side, and his goal against Everton means he is just one short of a half century of competitive goals for the club, having made 207 appearances for the North London side.

The news of Eriksen's comments will be particularly welcome to Tottenham fans given recent reports linking La Liga giants Barcelona with a move for the midfielder.

