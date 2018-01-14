VIDEO: Hawaii Natives Watch in Horror as Ballistic Missile Message Interrupts Tottenham Vs Everton

For UK viewers, things couldn't have been more normal - Tottenham were playing against Everton in the Premier League in Saturday's late kick-off, and going in 1-0 up at half-time.

For natives of Hawaii though, what should have also been a completely normal experience turned into something of a nightmare.

As the players were walking off the pitch at Wembley for the break, a warning message flashed across the top of the screen along with a voiceover to read it out loud.

Hawaii'de Tottenham-Everton maçının devre arası sırasında TV'ler, balistik füze alarmı verdi. (Sonradan yanlış alarm olduğu açıklandı)pic.twitter.com/IjjjiTeESk — Gökmen Özcan (@gokmenozcan) January 13, 2018

The terrifying message said, as quoted by the Sun: "The US Pacific threat has detected a missile threat to Hawaii.

"A missile may impact on land or sea within minutes. This is not a drill. If you are indoors, stay indoors. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building. Remain indoors well away from windows. If you are driving, pull safely to the side of the road and seek shelter in a building or lay on the floor.

Hawaii'de Tottenham - Everton maçının devre arasında maçı yayınlayan kanal "Sığınaklara gidin, füze geliyor" başlığıyla son dakika verdi. Daha sonra devlet yetkilileri olayın yanlış olduğunu açıkladı... pic.twitter.com/fbwosqgAGA — Ali Can Yaycılı (@ac_yaycili) January 13, 2018

"We will announce when the threat has ended. This is not a drill. Take immediate action measures."

The situation was eventually deemed a false alarm, but residents were not to know and the message prompted widespread panic across the state - especially after they also all received emergency text alerts.

The game between Spurs and Everton, which was probably the least of the poor Hawaiians' concerns following the error, finished 4-0 to the home side, with Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane providing the goals.

