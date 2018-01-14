VIDEO: Hawaii Natives Watch in Horror as Ballistic Missile Message Interrupts Tottenham Vs Everton

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

For UK viewers, things couldn't have been more normal - Tottenham were playing against Everton in the Premier League in Saturday's late kick-off, and going in 1-0 up at half-time.

For natives of Hawaii though, what should have also been a completely normal experience turned into something of a nightmare.

As the players were walking off the pitch at Wembley for the break, a warning message flashed across the top of the screen along with a voiceover to read it out loud.

The terrifying message said, as quoted by the Sun: "The US Pacific threat has detected a missile threat to Hawaii.

"A missile may impact on land or sea within minutes. This is not a drill. If you are indoors, stay indoors. If you are outdoors, seek immediate shelter in a building. Remain indoors well away from windows. If you are driving, pull safely to the side of the road and seek shelter in a building or lay on the floor.

"We will announce when the threat has ended. This is not a drill. Take immediate action measures."

The situation was eventually deemed a false alarm, but residents were not to know and the message prompted widespread panic across the state - especially after they also all received emergency text alerts.

The game between Spurs and Everton, which was probably the least of the poor Hawaiians' concerns following the error, finished 4-0 to the home side, with Heung-min Son, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane providing the goals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters