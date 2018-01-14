Watford Boss Silva Admits Sympathising With Southampton After Controversial Goal Gifts Hornets Draw

Watford boss Marco Silva has admitted sympathising with Southampton, after a controversial last minute Abdoulaye Doucouré goal earned a point for the Hornets. Replays showed that the Frenchman clearly bundled the ball into the net with his hand, bringing the tightly fought game to a dramatic conclusion.

The Saints went into half-time 2-0 up, after outclassing their opponents with rapid counter-attacking football. James Ward-Prowse scored both of the goals, impressing with his precision finishing. Andre Gray headed home a goal for the hosts midway through the second half, before Doucouré sent the home fans into hysteria by making it 2-2 with his late equaliser.

Speaking after the scintillating conclusion, via Sky Sports, Silva said: "I understand Southampton, I understand their manager, they are unhappy like I was more than one time in games when mistakes are against us.

"Everybody has seen the goal, I don't need to talk about the goal. Something can happen, and this season we've had other moments when the decisions are against us, but that is football."





Addressing his side's impressive comeback, Silva claimed:





"There were two different halves, clear. We had one good chance in the first half with Andre )(Gray), we didn't score that moment and after that they scored the goal; a clear lack of concentration, focus, right mentality, right attitude of our team. And after it was like the first half finished and we didn't play more in the first half.





"We conceded the goal in the last minute because we didn't have the right attitude. I told them that it's important we recognise our team on the pitch and in the first half we did not recognise. But our attitude, the right commitment you need all the time and in the second half we controlled it."

Silva also suggested that his side could have won the game, as their impressive second half display saw them have numerous shots on goal. The former Hull City boss said:





"We scored two goals, we had clear chance to score more goals. Even with more risk with two strikers with Doucouré in the middle, with Pereyra as well, they created one chance in the second half. It was a game of two halves; we didn't play the first, but we did play the second."

The point sees Watford hold on to 10th place in the table, as their impressive start to the season has allowed their dip in form during the festive period to keep them out of the lower end of the table.





The Hornets face a tricky trip to Leicester City next weekend, where they will look to claim three points of Claude Puel's improving rapidly improving side.