West Ham Boss David Moyes Dealt Transfer Blow as Sunderland Demand Assurances for Didier Ndong

West Ham United have been dealt a blow to their hopes of landing Sunderland wantaway midfielder Didier Ndong, after Black Cats boss Chris Coleman clarified the stipulations of any loan deal this month would have to consist of financial assurances.

The 23-year-old, who became the Wearsiders record signing when making the switch to the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2016 for around £13.6m, has made no attempts to hide his desire to leave the rock-bottom Championship side this month.

However, after a number of disastrous transfer dealings in the past, the northeast outfit are keen to not make the same mistakes again.

If Didier Ndong leaves #SAFC this window (or next) for a fee below £13.6m, it will continue a dreadful theme. Of the 55 first-team players bought from 2011-17 for roughly £190m, just three have been sold for more than was paid for them. — Chris Weatherspoon (@christoph_21) January 11, 2018

West Ham boss David Moyes, who guided Sunderland to relegation last season, was said to be keen on re-establishing his former relationship with the Gabon international on a short-term basis this month.

But, the Scot may have to rethink his strategy following Coleman's demands, with the former Wales international manager insisting that Ndong will not be permitted to leave Sunderland over the next two weeks if there are not financial assurances at the end of the agreement.

"What do we get out of (a player leaving on loan)?", the 47-year-old said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.



Ndong speculation...



CC: What do we get out of (a player leaving on loan)? If it's a loan deal and he has to play 75% of games for a fee to be involved, he will probably only play 73%. They must think we have fallen off the back of a lorry. There will be no loan deals. pic.twitter.com/1CnW3JzBNf — Sunderland AFC 🔴⚪ (@SunderlandAFC) January 12, 2018

"If it’s a loan deal and he has to play 75 per cent of games for a fee to be involved, he will probably only play 73 per cent.

"They must think we have fallen off the back of a lorry. There will be no loan deals.

"We have had a couple of enquiries about Didier, but just loan deals, and that’s not something that’s for us unless there’s an absolute guarantee at the end of it.

"It’s common knowledge Didier wants to leave. He sees his future elsewhere, but we have got to do what’s right for us."

It is likely that the Hammers, or indeed Watford, who are also said to be interested, would have to guarantee a fee similar to that paid by Sunderland 18 months ago if they are keen to land the still developing talent this month.

However, considering Ndong is currently facing a three-match ban after receiving a red card in the Black Cats' 4-0 humbling at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday, Moyes may well want to look elsewhere for someone who can offer a more immediate impact.