West Ham Boss David Moyes Dealt Transfer Blow as Sunderland Demand Assurances for Didier Ndong

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

West Ham United have been dealt a blow to their hopes of landing Sunderland wantaway midfielder Didier Ndong, after Black Cats boss Chris Coleman clarified the stipulations of any loan deal this month would have to consist of financial assurances. 

The 23-year-old, who became the Wearsiders record signing when making the switch to the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2016 for around £13.6m, has made no attempts to hide his desire to leave the rock-bottom Championship side this month.

However, after a number of disastrous transfer dealings in the past, the northeast outfit are keen to not make the same mistakes again. 

West Ham boss David Moyes, who guided Sunderland to relegation last season, was said to be keen on re-establishing his former relationship with the Gabon international on a short-term basis this month.

But, the Scot may have to rethink his strategy following Coleman's demands, with the former Wales international manager insisting that Ndong will not be permitted to leave Sunderland over the next two weeks if there are not financial assurances at the end of the agreement. 

"What do we get out of (a player leaving on loan)?", the 47-year-old said, as quoted by the Daily Mail

"If it’s a loan deal and he has to play 75 per cent of games for a fee to be involved, he will probably only play 73 per cent.

"They must think we have fallen off the back of a lorry. There will be no loan deals.

"We have had a couple of enquiries about Didier, but just loan deals, and that’s not something that’s for us unless there’s an absolute guarantee at the end of it.

"It’s common knowledge Didier wants to leave. He sees his future elsewhere, but we have got to do what’s right for us."

It is likely that the Hammers, or indeed Watford, who are also said to be interested, would have to guarantee a fee similar to that paid by Sunderland 18 months ago if they are keen to land the still developing talent this month. 

However, considering Ndong is currently facing a three-match ban after receiving a red card in the Black Cats' 4-0 humbling at the hands of Cardiff City on Saturday, Moyes may well want to look elsewhere for someone who can offer a more immediate impact. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters