West Ham Boss David Moyes Eyes the Signing of Midfielder Tom Davies From Former Club

West Ham boss David Moyes is eyeing up the opportunity to commit a raid on his former club, with the interest of signing 19-year-old Tom Davies. Moyes has already made it clear that he will use this January window to strengthen his squad to eclipse not just the relegation battle but also potentially pushing for a top-half finish.

It is West Ham's midfield that Moyes will be looking to strengthen most, and according to the Mirror, he sees Everton's Davies as an ideal candidate for the Hammers' engine room in that midfield department.

Davies was handed his way into the first team at Everton last season by - then manager - Ronald Koeman, in which the young Englishmen made the most of his chance. However, this season his integration into the side has stunted considerably, handed sporadic appearances.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Sam Allardyce is notoriously known for favouring experience over youth in his battle to stave off relegation, and this could potentially work in the favour of Moyes who hopes to find Mark Noble's successor in Davies.

Its unsure whether this will be a good enough reason for Allardyce to part with what Everton fans see as a gem that came through their ranks. However, the promise of more consistent game time could be enough to turn the 19-year-old's head.

Though, Davies isn't the only midfielder that the Hammers are monitoring. It was reported on Thursday that Moyes is also monitoring Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker, subject to a big offer that will prize him away to the Premier League.

West Ham currently lay in 11th on the table after their impressive 4-1 win away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.