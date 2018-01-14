West Ham Boss David Moyes Eyes the Signing of Midfielder Tom Davies From Former Club

By 90Min
January 14, 2018

West Ham boss David Moyes is eyeing up the opportunity to commit a raid on his former club, with the interest of signing 19-year-old Tom Davies. Moyes has already made it clear that he will use this January window to strengthen his squad to eclipse not just the relegation battle but also potentially pushing for a top-half finish. 

It is West Ham's midfield that Moyes will be looking to strengthen most, and according to the Mirror, he sees Everton's Davies as an ideal candidate for the Hammers' engine room in that midfield department.

Davies was handed his way into the first team at Everton last season by - then manager - Ronald Koeman, in which the young Englishmen made the most of his chance. However, this season his integration into the side has stunted considerably, handed sporadic appearances. 

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Sam Allardyce is notoriously known for favouring experience over youth in his battle to stave off relegation, and this could potentially work in the favour of Moyes who hopes to find Mark Noble's successor in Davies. 

Its unsure whether this will be a good enough reason for Allardyce to part with what Everton fans see as a gem that came through their ranks. However, the promise of more consistent game time could be enough to turn the 19-year-old's head.

Though, Davies isn't the only midfielder that the Hammers are monitoring. It was reported on Thursday that Moyes is also monitoring Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker, subject to a big offer that will prize him away to the Premier League.

West Ham currently lay in 11th on the table after their impressive 4-1 win away at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters