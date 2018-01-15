Alan Shearer Claims Arsenal Will Need to Invest Heavily to Replace the Void of Sanchez and Ozil

With Alexis Sanchez destined for Manchester and Mesut Ozil looking likely to be making an imminent departure from Arsenal after having run his contract down, the north London club appears to be in disarray.

BBC's Match of the Day pundit and Premier League all-time leading scorer Alan Shearer believes the Gunners will need to spend in excess of £150m to fill the void, by allowing this talented duo to leave for next to nothing.

Those two seasoned internationals are not the only ones whose contracts are due to finish. England midfielder Jack Wilshere is another who has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal and he could be set to leave the Emirates for nothing after impressing since his return from injury.

It means the Gunners will have to embark on a huge summer of rebuilding with the increasing likelihood they miss out on Champions League qualification for the second year running. Although, winning the Europa League or finishing in the Premier League's top 4 would resolve that issue.

Reported by the Express, the former England international said: "For all the great work Arsene has done financially for them over the years, all that could be undone in the next four or five months.

"How on earth can you let three players get to the end of their contracts and who can leave for nothing...

"If they get £30million for Sanchez, they are losing £50m or £60m as they should have sold him a year ago as current value is about £90m. Ozil at the end of his contract, what's he worth? £50m. Jack Wilshere? £20m or £30m.

"For Arsenal to be in the position they are in now, you understand if one player gets to the end of their contract but three?"

Perhaps it is a combination of mismanagement or misplaced loyalty on Arsene Wenger's behalf, thinking Sanchez and Ozil might change their mind and stay. The situation currently at the Emirates reflects a club that is in turmoil not just in their leadership off the pitch, but the quality of the performances of the squad on it too.