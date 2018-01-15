Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Labels Liverpool Responsibility as Reason Behind Increase in Form

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed he believes he is benefitting from the increased responsibility that has been placed on his shoulders since joining the Anfield outfit.





The England international netted his fourth goal for the Reds since swapping Arsenal for the north west, beating Manchester City's Ederson from range to open the scoring in his side's sensational 4-3 win over the Citizens on Sunday afternoon.





The 24-year-old made the switch from the capital to Merseyside in a deal that could be worth up to £40m over the summer, and he believes the career progression and increase in opportunities in his preferred central midfield position on offer has helped him thrive.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contribution for @lfc today

67 touches (most for Liverpool)

39 passes, 31 completed

8 crosses (most for Liverpool)

3 chances created, 1 assist

2 shots, both on target

3rd PL goal this season - best scoring season in PL of career pic.twitter.com/mMe8JUOYeP — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 14, 2018

"I just think I needed to be one of the players in the team that was one of the ones demanding to go and change the game -- get assists and get goals", Oxlade-Chamberlain told BBC 5 Live, as quoted by ESPN.





"I've really been encouraged and pushed to do that."





The attack-minded midfielder's opener on Sunday took his Liverpool tally to three, the same amount he was able to achieve in his final 71 appearances for the Gunners, and he believes his enhanced self-motivational approach is starting to reap its rewards.





"I've been trying to push myself", Oxlade-Chamberlain continued.

When you remember Arsenal fans were happy to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain go. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3j68gNAZ46 — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) January 14, 2018

"I came here to do that and I knew it was time for me to change things and improve myself. I've just been focused on doing that.





"The manager has been really encouraging and telling me to get push forward and get more goals. That's always nice.

"That's not any detriment to when I was at Arsenal because it's the same situation. I just wanted a change and, so far, I think I've changed a few things in my game and it's going in the right direction.

"It's definitely not there yet. I've got more improving to do."