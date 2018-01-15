Anthony Martial Expected to Miss Manchester United's Premier League Clash With Stoke

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is considered doubtful for his side's clash with Stoke on Monday night, the Metro has reported.

The Frenchman picked up an injury in training while at a mid-season camp in Dubai last week.

Manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Martial, who has scored ten goals in all competitions so far this season, is struggling for fitness.

Antonio Valencia is ready to return from injury against Stoke City, says the manager, but Anthony Martial is a doubt.



Early #MUFC team news: https://t.co/sWo0IXzZQK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 14, 2018

Asked if he had everyone at his disposal ahead of the Stoke game, Mourinho said: "Martial not really but I hope he can play."





The 22-year-old has scored in United's previous two games against Stoke, but it remains to be seen whether he will be included in Monday evening's squad.





Mourinho is, however, likely to be boosted by the return of right-back Antonio Valencia, who is set to make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury against West Brom last month.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Meanwhile, backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero did not travel to the UAE training camp but is fit and available for the Stoke game.





Asked about the trip to Dubai, Mourinho said: “Very good – unbelievable facilities, the prince’s private facilities are better than any football club in the world.

"Unbelievable conditions to work, nice weather, three days of really, really good training. Hopefully we can improve our level because I really think it was good.

“We are all happy, we are lucky to play on Monday, which gave us this extra day to get back and tomorrow we are here again.”