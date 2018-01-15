Arjen Robben 'Relaxed' Over Future Despite Running Down Bayern Munich Contract

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has claimed that he is "pretty relaxed" over his future as the decision over a new contract in Bavaria rests with the club.

Robben moved to Bayern in 2009, ending a two-year spell with Real Madrid for £21m. The Dutchman has gone on to make 275 appearances for the club, registering an impressive 134 goals and 91 assists.

However, the 33-year-old's future in Munich is currently at risk with his contract set to expire in the summer - with Franck Ribéry, Rafinha and Sven Ulreich also facing the same dilemma.

Rummenigge: "Decision regarding Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will be made in the next few months." #FCBayern — Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) January 14, 2018

"I don't want to talk about my future every week," Robben told TZ. "I'm pretty relaxed as the club has to make the decision and not me."

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Robben and Ribéry since Jupp Heynckes took over at Bayern earlier this season, with some fans believing that the arrival of a new manager in the summer could see an end to the ageing wingers at the Allianz Arena.

However, both Robben and Ribéry have still been putting in masterful performances for Bayern this season, having a hand in five goals and five assists between them.

Bundesliga action returned following a winter break on Friday, with Bayern securing all three points on the first day of the Rückrunde.

Goals from Javi Martínez, Franck Ribéry and James Rodríguez proved to be enough to give Bayern all three points, despite Kevin Volland's second-half goal offering Bayer Leverkusen hope of an unlikely comeback at the BayArena.