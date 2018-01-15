Arsenal Close in on £45m Malcom Deal as Player Plans London Visit to Finalise Terms This Week

Arsenal are closing in on completing the signing of Bordeaux attacking midfielder Malcom, with the deal expected to be finalised this week, according to reports.

There had been speculation surrounding the Gunners' interest in the young playmaker, who see him as a replacement for wantaway Alexis Sanchez.

However, Brazilian news outlet GloboEsporte.com have since confirmed an offer in the region of €50m (£44.5m) has indeed been tabled by Arsene Wenger's outfit, and it seems the Ligue 1 side are willing to allow their star to depart for the aforementioned figure.

Any Invincibles in the room? ☝🏿😅🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/HuqaGlf34f — Lauren Etame Mayer (@Lauren12arsenal) January 14, 2018

Malcom's agents, Fernando Garcia, Guilherme Miranda and Leo Cornacini, are currently in France, with their plans consisting of travelling to London with their client later this week in order to finalise personal terms with Arsenal.

The report claims that the Sao Paulo-born attacker will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, taking his agreed stay with the Gunners to 2023.

After graduating from Corinthians' youth academy, the 20-year-old made his €5m (£4.4m) move to Bordeaux in the summer of 2016, where he has gone on to net 18 times in 73 appearances across all competitions.

Ozil staying. Wilshere staying. Aubameyang and Malcom in. They are looking at a defender as well ( not Evans ). Walcott and Sanchez off. I think we will end up having a good window. A good season? Not sure. — The Bottom Corner (@TheBottomCorner) January 15, 2018

The initial switch was a rather peculiar one, however, with the French side holding only 85 per cent of the player's ownership when the deal was agreed.

But, the Brazilian outfit relinquished their final 15 per cent stake in the forward in September of last year for a fee of around €4.5m (£4m).

It is expected that once Arsenal finalise the Malcom deal the green light will be given to the exit of Sanchez, with Manchester United now seemingly the most likely of destinations for the Chilean.