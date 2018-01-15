Arsenal Close in on £45m Malcom Deal as Player Plans London Visit to Finalise Terms This Week

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Arsenal are closing in on completing the signing of Bordeaux attacking midfielder Malcom, with the deal expected to be finalised this week, according to reports. 

There had been speculation surrounding the Gunners' interest in the young playmaker, who see him as a replacement for wantaway Alexis Sanchez. 

However, Brazilian news outlet GloboEsporte.com have since confirmed an offer in the region of €50m (£44.5m) has indeed been tabled by Arsene Wenger's outfit, and it seems the Ligue 1 side are willing to allow their star to depart for the aforementioned figure. 

Malcom's agents, Fernando Garcia, Guilherme Miranda and Leo Cornacini, are currently in France, with their plans consisting of travelling to London with their client later this week in order to finalise personal terms with Arsenal. 

The report claims that the Sao Paulo-born attacker will put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium, taking his agreed stay with the Gunners to 2023. 

After graduating from Corinthians' youth academy, the 20-year-old made his €5m (£4.4m) move to Bordeaux in the summer of 2016, where he has gone on to net 18 times in 73 appearances across all competitions. 

The initial switch was a rather peculiar one, however, with the French side holding only 85 per cent of the player's ownership when the deal was agreed.

But, the Brazilian outfit relinquished their final 15 per cent stake in the forward in September of last year for a fee of around €4.5m (£4m). 

It is expected that once Arsenal finalise the Malcom deal the green light will be given to the exit of Sanchez, with Manchester United now seemingly the most likely of destinations for the Chilean. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters