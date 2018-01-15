Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Out 3-4 Weeks With Fresh Hamstring Injury

Ousmane Dembele will head to the sidelines again after already missing four months due to injury.

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Barcelona summer-signing Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury following his side's 4-2 comeback win on Sunday evening. 

The France international recorded just 25 minutes in a rain sodden Anoeta Stadium after starting proceedings on the substitutes' bench, however that was seemingly enough time for him to pick up an issue. 

The initial signs for the Camp Nou faithful were not promising, with the 20-year-old spending over four months on the sidelines earlier in the season after having to undergo surgery due to a similar problem. 

However, the La Liga leaders have confirmed the injury suffered by Dembele on Sunday has not affected the hamstring area which was operated on during his rehabilitation. 

"After the game against Real Sociedad, Dembele had a problem with his left thigh and test have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season", a statement read on Barcelona's official website

"The injury will mean he will be out for a period of around three to four weeks."

Blaugrana are already suffering with low numbers in attack, with record-signing Philippe Coutinho still a couple of weeks away from making his debut and Andres Iniesta also facing some time on the treatment table. 

However, having survived comfortably for the majority of this season without Dembele, boss Ernesto Valverde will not be too concerned regarding his squad's capabilities, even if the usually so often fixture-full January continues to live up to its reputation. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters