Barcelona summer-signing Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury following his side's 4-2 comeback win on Sunday evening.

The France international recorded just 25 minutes in a rain sodden Anoeta Stadium after starting proceedings on the substitutes' bench, however that was seemingly enough time for him to pick up an issue.

The initial signs for the Camp Nou faithful were not promising, with the 20-year-old spending over four months on the sidelines earlier in the season after having to undergo surgery due to a similar problem.

However, the La Liga leaders have confirmed the injury suffered by Dembele on Sunday has not affected the hamstring area which was operated on during his rehabilitation.

"After the game against Real Sociedad, Dembele had a problem with his left thigh and test have confirmed that the player has suffered a hamstring injury of the semitendinosus muscle that does not affect the area operated on earlier in the season", a statement read on Barcelona's official website.

"The injury will mean he will be out for a period of around three to four weeks."

Blaugrana are already suffering with low numbers in attack, with record-signing Philippe Coutinho still a couple of weeks away from making his debut and Andres Iniesta also facing some time on the treatment table.

However, having survived comfortably for the majority of this season without Dembele, boss Ernesto Valverde will not be too concerned regarding his squad's capabilities, even if the usually so often fixture-full January continues to live up to its reputation.