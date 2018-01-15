Bayern Boss Claims Kevin De Bruyne Is 'Far & Away' Europe's Best Player After Stunning Recent Form

Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has reaped praise from many so far this term, and justifiably so considering his imperative influence on his side's stunning start to the season.

The 26-year-old has found the back of the net eight times and assisted 12 during his 31 competitive clashes across all competitions so far this campaign, and despite not being able to affect proceedings enough to halt his side surrendering their unbeaten run on Sunday, the playmaker was still almost always present in any positive offensive, and often defensive, aspects of the Citizens' showing.

The Belgium international's performances have made those all over the world take note, especially considering the improvements he has made in comparison to 12 months ago, and Bayern Munich head coach Jupp Heynckes is no different.

The 72-year-old, who is enjoying his fourth tenure with the Bavarians following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in September, came up against the raw De Bruyne back in the 2012/13 season during his third stint at the Allianz Arena, when the playmaker was grabbing his first taste of German football as part of Werder Bremen's outfit.

Obviously, in those times the creative genius was not performing to the heights to tempt the veteran's interest, however when speaking about potential January targets, the Manchester City man's name cropped up in conversation.

While Heynckes admitted Bayern stand little chance of luring the 26-year-old away from the Premier League, he was quick to share his thoughts surrounding the Belgian, claiming he is currently not only the most talented midfielder, but he currently eclipses any other player on the continent.

"Kevin de Bruyne is far and away the best player in Europe at the moment", the Reds manager told German news outlet Kicker, as quoted by Sport.de. "I would give the shirt off my back for him."