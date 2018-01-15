BBC Journalist Claims Liverpool Will '100%' Sign a New Goalkeeper in the Summer Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

BBC journalist Ben Smith has claimed that Liverpool will '100%' buy a new keeper in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Smith has been busy on Twitter of late, and he responded to questions from the public regarding Liverpool's plans to sign new players, and claimed that the Reds will '100%' buy a new goalkeeper in the summer.

Speculation of a deal for Atletico Madrid Jan Oblak further increased after Smith's next tweet, as he suggested that a Liverpool fan should add the Slovenian to the list of players that the club should buy.

The goalkeeping area has been problematic for Liverpool for many years now. Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have both been given chances this season between the sticks, with the former been given the nod in the Reds recent historic win over Manchester City.

The German was criticized for his part in Leroy Sane's equalizer in the first half, and further illustrated that Liverpool need a solid goalkeeper. The problem with the Reds over the years has been their defending. They are devastating going forward, and if they were to sort out their defensive issues they could well become serious challengers for the Premier League.

The acquisition of Virgil van Dijk is one step towards strengthening up the Reds defence, and if Oblak, who has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the past few years, were to arrive, then questions about the goalkeeping situation would well and truly be put to bed.

