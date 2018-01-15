'Cheated' Ronaldo Wants Man Utd Return as Real Madrid Plan Audacious Neymar Swap Deal

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo join Paris Saint-Germain as part of an ambitious swap deal involving the world's most expensive player Neymar. However, the Ballon d'Or winner apparently wants a return to old club Manchester United, if he leaves the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old has reportedly claimed to he feel "cheated" by unfulfilled promises in the Spanish capital after the club failed to improve his contract as planned, and AS report that he is now eyeing an epic return to United.

Ronaldo left Manchester for Madrid in a then world record £80m deal in 2009 and has been linked with a return to the Red Devils for some time, after 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell. However, AS also report that Los Blancos have made former Barcelona star Neymar their primary target and are prepared to let Ronaldo go to Paris as part of the deal.

Brazilian star Neymar became the world's most expensive player in a £200m move from Barcelona in August, but despite a strong start to his career in Paris, some reports claim he is unhappy with Unai Emery's tactics and Madrid could move for the 25-year-old after this summer's World Cup.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khaleifi has claimed Neymar leaving is "impossible" as the club look to add the Champions League to their growing trophy cabinet and become a European force in the coming years.

ALAIN JOCARD/GettyImages

Real Madrid suffered another poor result at the weekend, where a 1-0 home defeat to Villarreal left the champions a staggering 19 points behind leaders Barcelona as Zinedine Zidane's job continues to be in doubt after an awful season that currently see the Champions League holders closer to relegation than to retaining their league title.