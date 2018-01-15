Chelsea Told They Must Sign Andy Carroll Permanently in Order for West Ham to Consider Selling

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Chelsea's bid to sign Andy Carroll on loan from West Ham looks set to be unsuccessful with the Hammers only prepared to listen to permanent offers for the former Liverpool striker.

The Evening Standard reports that Carroll has emerged as a surprise target for Chelsea as Antonio Conte is keen to add another forward to the squad this month to provide back-up to top scorer Alvaro Morata. 


David Moyes could be having a clear-out of his strikers in January with Carroll, Diafra Sakho and Javier Hernandez all linked with moves away from the club. 

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-NEWCASTLE

The fact Chelsea are even considering a move for Carroll, who has struggled to play regularly for several seasons due to injuries, highlights Conte's lack of faith in Michy Batshuayi. 


The Belgian was only a sub during Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Leicester on Saturday, which was the Blues' third goalless draw in a row following their FA Cup draw with Norwich City and the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal. 


Carroll's latest return from injury came in West Ham's recent 3-2 home defeat to Newcastle and he popped up with two goals in the Hammers' crucial win over West Brom during the Christmas period. 

In total, Carroll has 32 goals in 124 appearances for the club but he has only made 24 appearances in the Premier League in the past two seasons. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters