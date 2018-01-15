Circling Giants: West Ham Face Battle With Roma & Atletico Madrid to Land Celta Vigo's Jonny Castro

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

West Ham will have to battle it out with both Atletico Madrid and AS Roma to land Celta Vigo's highly-rated Spanish full-back Jonny Castro, according to TEAMtalk.

According to the report, the Hammers - who moved up to 11th in the Premier League table following an impressive away win to Huddersfield Town at the weekend - had previously tried to sign the 23-year-old last year but Celta Vigo rejected their offer. 

West Ham are keen to reignite their interest in the exciting youngster however, and it is thought that the Spanish outfit are willing to sell Castro in the January window if their £14m plus valuation is met. 

The Hammers aren't the only team interested though, with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Roma also ready to make moves for the 23-year-old. 

According to the report, Castro's agent - Joseba Diaz - has met with representatives from all three clubs and he and the former Spain Under-21 international will decide on his future in the upcoming weeks. 

Castro, who has made 18 La Liga appearances this season for the 10th-placed Spanish side, came through the youth ranks at Celta Vigo. The full-back is now understood to be keen to leave his hometown club however, with Castro wanting to play at the highest level possible, 

The young left-back - who is also capable of playing at right-back - will be available on a free transfer in the summer with his contract set to expire. 

Meanwhile, the Hammers, who have gone five games unbeaten in all competitions, will look to continue their fine run of form when they next face League One side Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup 3rd round replay at the London Stadium on Tuesday. 

