Crystal Palace Targeting £15m Fiorentina Striker as Eagles Look to Ease Injury Crisis

Crystal Palace are closing in on a £15m deal for Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar in an attempt to help ease the club's injury crisis.

Christian Benteke is the Eagles' only fit first choice striker, but the Belgian has struggled in front of goal this season after just a single strike. Palace are still looking over their shoulder and as The Guardian reports, Roy Hodgson is targeting Senegalese forward Babacar to help the cause.

Palace have targeted other strikers, but a transfer for West Ham forward Diafra Sakho fell through and more recruits are expected to follow as the Eagles continue their revival after losing their first seven games of the season without scoring.

24-year-old Babacar has five goals in 15 games for Fiorentina this season, and has a single cap for the Senegal national team after getting a call-up last year. All his appearances have been off the bench and he is keen for regular starts to impress in time to be in his country's World Cup squad.

He has also drawn attention of West Ham and West Brom, but Palace are to keen and feel they are in need of additions in a squad with one fit striker and just two senior goalkeepers.

Getafe’s Vicente Guaita and Lille’s Ibrahim Amadou are said to be next on the transfer list as Palace look to add some men to their thin squad.