David Moyes Claims He Is 'Still Working' on Star Forward Despite Outstanding Form

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Marko Arnautović is quickly becoming a fan favourite at the London Stadium this season, with recent performances under David Moyes proving the Austrian winger was worth the £20m transfer fee West Ham paid back in July.

However, Moyes has insisted that Arnautović is still only performing for "70 minutes in games", something that the former Manchester United manager is keen to work on.

"He’s shown everyone that where the question was, that he wasn’t running about or putting in any effort, that would be the last thing you’d say about him now," Moyes told the club website.

"What we’re not going to do is allow him to go back to where he was, to go back to that anymore. That’s the challenge for him.

"Now, we’re saying that we’re keeping it up. You have to remember he missed the Tottenham game with an injury and he didn’t play against Shrewsbury, so we got him back fresh, but I’m still working to get him through 90 minutes at that level, at that speed.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"He’s doing maybe 70 minutes in games and I’m saying ‘I need more from you’, but maybe I can’t get that all into him straight away. What he is giving us is a great level of speed and energy in the early part of the game."

Arnautović has been in outstanding form since leaving Stoke City during the summer, registering six goals and five assists across all competitons. 

The Austrian international will now be hoping his form can continue for West Ham over the next few weeks, with crucial games against Shrewsbury, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace still to come this month.

