Everton Fans React as Versatile West Ham Striker Eyed by Sam Allardyce in £20m Reunion

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Michail Antonio could be reunited with Sam Allardyce during the January transfer window if the Everton manager decides against completing a move for out-of-favour Arsenal winger Theo Walcott.

Allardyce is keen to bring some reinforcements into the squad this month, with a fresh injection of pace a clear priority for the 63-year-old.

The Mirror reported that Antonio could move to Goodison Park for £20m in their live transfer blog on Saturday. However, any potential move for the former Nottingham Forest star will likely depend on if Walcott arrives at Everton during this transfer window.

"You're all aware of our interest in Theo Walcott," Allardyce confirmed ahead of Everton's 4-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday.

"If that can all be sorted out, which is difficult, then he'd be a great addition. Some negotiations are going on. [The deal] is permanent, I don’t think there’s any chance of a loan. We’ll wait and see"

The Everton manager went on to talk about how Walcott wouldn't be a "risky" transfer as he is Premier League proven - something which can't be said for the Toffees new £27m striker, Cenk Tosun.

"Theo is not as risky [as Tosun]. He’s proven," Allardyce continued. "He’s scored 100 goals from Arsenal from wide positions as well as assists. We’re short of goals, so to add power in our goal-scoring ability would be very important for me if we could negotiate that transfer."

