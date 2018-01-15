Ex-England Boss Claims Alexis Sanchez Will Have Spoken to Jurgen Klopp & Jose Mourinho Ahead of Move

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Arsenal's superstar Alexis Sanchez will have spoken to both Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho over potential moves to their respective clubs, according to Sky Sports pundit and former England manager Steve McClaren.

Mourinho now looks favourite to land the Chilean's signature this January; with Manchester City apparently conceding in the chase for the £30m-rated forward. Arsene Wenger also revealed the player's future will be resolved within 48 hours.

Liverpool had initially been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, but at this stage a switch to Old Trafford looks imminent.

McClaren claims Sanchez will have spoken to all managers showing an interest this window; including Klopp and Mourinho.

"Everybody knows in football behind the scenes there will be a lot of phone calls, a lot of conversations," he said, speaking to Sky Sports (via Express). 


"If it’s the usual route he will have spoken to Mourinho, he would have spoken with Klopp, all the interested parties... He will have decided that one or that one, or I’ll wait."

Daniel L Smith/GettyImages

McClaren believes Sanchez will end up choosing the club he wants to ply his trade at for the remainder of his career, despite Wenger's desire to get a significant sum for his star asset this window:

"Sanchez will end up where he wants to go. He will have had conversations behind the scenes even probably with Manchester City in the summer and for many months.

"He will know which manager he wants to play for and which manager will give him the best chance of developing as a player and winning trophies. He has got a good choice."

McClaren spent one year as England manager between 2006 and 2007 and was most recently dismissed as Derby County manager in March of 2017.

More Soccer

