Fans React Angrily to Martin Tyler's Comments Following Mane Goal in Liverpool's City Victory

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Some fans have reacted angrily following comments made by Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler in the aftermath of Sadio Mane's goal in Sunday's seven-goal thriller at Anfield. 


Liverpool produced a remarkable display to end Manchester City's 33-game unbeaten domestic run. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low strike gave Klopp's side the lead in the 10th minute. City levelled things five minutes from half-time however, when Sane crashed a shot past Karius - following some unconvincing defending from the Reds.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 61st minute, thanks to a delightful chip from Roberto Firmino. A goal each from Mane (61) and Salah (68) looked to have guaranteed all three points, however, two late goals from Silva (84) and Gündogan (91) set up a tense finish, but Klopp's side held on for the deserved three points.

Mane, who was sent off in the reverse fixture back in September, scored Liverpool's third with a good finish from 20 yards out to make it 3-1 in the 61st minute. It was Martin Tyler's subsequent commentary, however, which some fans seemed to notice most. 

The commentator shouted: "Mane, payback time for the red card." 

Tyler was referring to the incident which occurred back in September, when Mane was sent off for a high challenge on City keeper Ederson - which left the Brazilian requiring lengthy treatment for facial injuries before he was forced to come off. Fans were clearly angered at Tyler's choice of words: 

The Liverpool faithful have themselves been angered at the commentator in the past, with some Reds fans believing that Tyler is far from enthusiastic in his commentary concerning the Merseyside Club's games. 

Liverpool, who are now unbeaten in their last 18 matches, will be hoping to continue their fine run of form when they face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium next Monday.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters