Fans React Angrily to Martin Tyler's Comments Following Mane Goal in Liverpool's City Victory

Some fans have reacted angrily following comments made by Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler in the aftermath of Sadio Mane's goal in Sunday's seven-goal thriller at Anfield.





Liverpool produced a remarkable display to end Manchester City's 33-game unbeaten domestic run.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low strike gave Klopp's side the lead in the 10th minute. City levelled things five minutes from half-time however, when Sane crashed a shot past Karius - following some unconvincing defending from the Reds.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 61st minute, thanks to a delightful chip from Roberto Firmino. A goal each from Mane (61) and Salah (68) looked to have guaranteed all three points, however, two late goals from Silva (84) and Gündogan (91) set up a tense finish, but Klopp's side held on for the deserved three points.

Proud of the boys today! Unbelievable game and atmosphere at Anfield today! Glad we could get the 3 points for the fans who were amazing 👏🏾 #YNWA 🔴 pic.twitter.com/EGAG4VGEc5 — Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) January 14, 2018

Mane, who was sent off in the reverse fixture back in September, scored Liverpool's third with a good finish from 20 yards out to make it 3-1 in the 61st minute. It was Martin Tyler's subsequent commentary, however, which some fans seemed to notice most.

The commentator shouted: "Mane, payback time for the red card."

Tyler was referring to the incident which occurred back in September, when Mane was sent off for a high challenge on City keeper Ederson - which left the Brazilian requiring lengthy treatment for facial injuries before he was forced to come off. Fans were clearly angered at Tyler's choice of words:

Did I hear that correctly? Martin Tyler on @SkySportsPL saying Mane's goal, as good as it was, was payback for him cutting Ederson's face open with his boot and being sent off for it? That's disgraceful. — Watched Toffee (@WatchedToffee) January 14, 2018

Martin Tyler has twice made out like Sadio Mané was the victim in the collision in September. Jesus. — Shane Burns (@ShaneBurns_) January 14, 2018

How can Martin Tyler say payback ahahahhaa what you kick someone in the face then seek payback? Ahhahaa — Owen³³ (@JesussEsque) January 14, 2018

Martin Tyler - “Payback time for Mane!”



Payback for what? Ederson headbutting Mane’s studs? — Four Four Blue (@Four_Four_Blue) January 14, 2018

The Liverpool faithful have themselves been angered at the commentator in the past, with some Reds fans believing that Tyler is far from enthusiastic in his commentary concerning the Merseyside Club's games.

Liverpool, who are now unbeaten in their last 18 matches, will be hoping to continue their fine run of form when they face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium next Monday.