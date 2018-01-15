FanView: Everton Need to Sever Ties With Big Sam In Order to Move Forward

There's no question that the season hasn't gone as planned for Everton. After a very good 2016/17 campaign under Ronald Koeman, the departure of star striker Romelu Lukaku triggered a shocking transfer window, led to a disastrous start to this season, and inevitable sacking of Koeman in October.

The aim at the start of the season was to maybe win a trophy and push the top four, but instead Everton have had to turn to Sam Allardyce to pull them out the bottom three. Now, it seems that the club are stuck in mid table with their season going absolutely nowhere.

Everton with Sam Allardyce: Failed to have a shot on target in 3 of their last 5 league games.



Everton pre-Sam Allardyce: Failed to have a shot on target in 3 of their last 222 league games.



A piece. https://t.co/lsLEbLQIXR pic.twitter.com/twYRbDT8BU — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) January 13, 2018

Everton's 4-0 hammering at Spurs showed just how far backwards they've really gone. It was another in a number of recent uninspiring performances in which the Toffees offered very little going forward, and proved incredibly defensive malleable.





For a club with huge ambitions like Everton, the recent run has proven to be simply not good enough. In a very short time, Allardyce has seemingly turned Everton from an attacking side into a boring, defensive side with no offensive cohesion. If Allardyce is allowed to see his contract out until the end of next season, it's difficult to envision the club progressing beyond mid-table.

It's a over a decade since Allardyce has taken side into a European competition, which is damming when you consider the fact that is exactly where the Toffees long to be.

Whoever Everton appoint in the summer can only be an upgrade on what’s currently being served up by Allardyce. Absolutely dire & devoid of ambition. — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) January 13, 2018

If Everton really want to be that side challenging for Europa League qualification - even top four - they simply have to forget the contract and sever ties with Allardyce at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

In order to make the next step as a club, the Toffees have to dip into the managerial market and look for someone that will take them forward.

A prime example of what Everton need to do is just across Stanley Park at Liverpool, where the Reds have found that manager in the form of Jurgen Klopp. Their immense progress since his arrival is the sort of advancement that Everton should be looking to emulate.

If the Merseyside club want their glory days back, then the disgraced former England manager should be let go at the end of the season.

It is difficult to know which manager should step in at the end of the season, but it is clear that the Toffees are in need someone younger who can relate to the players and get them playing the Everton way.