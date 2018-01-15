Hugo Lloris Admits Considering Quitting Spurs Before Mauricio Pochettino's Arrival

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has admitted the prospect of leaving the north London club had crossed his mind before Mauricio Pochettino's appointment.

The 31-year old has become synonymous with Spurs since his arrival from Lyon in 2012, making well over 200 appearances in all competitions.

The French number one has repeatedly been linked with moves away from the capital after several stellar seasons, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain reportedly keen to secure Lloris' services. though he has opted to remain loyal to a side who paid just €10m for his services.

Speaking to French television station TF1, as reported by Foot-Sur 7, Lloris revealed that he had considered leaving once before, but is fully committed to driving Spurs forward.

Lloris said: "If I've ever considered a departure from Tottenham? The question, I asked myself after two years at the club, before meeting Mauricio Pochettino.

"PSG last summer? No, although I have a lot of respect for PSG. I am focused on the schedule of Spurs."

Having tasted domestic league success with Lyon once before in 2011, Lloris has failed to win a trophy during his time with Spurs, with many suggesting Lloris' lack of success undermines just how good he is.

The Frenchman has seen a vast improvement in fortunes after Pochettino's appointment however, with Spurs providing strong title challenges in the last two seasons, and performing above expectations so far in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Saturday's 4-0 drubbing of Everton sees Spurs occupying 5th place in the Premier League, with a last 16 showdown awaiting with Italian giants Juventus in the Champions League.