Jürgen Klopp Lauds 'Historical Day' After Liverpool Defeat Manchester City to End Record Run

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp has praised his team's performance in what he described as a historical day.

The Reds deservedly ended Manchester City's 33-game unbeaten domestic run in a seven-goal thriller at Anfield on Sunday. The three points fortify Liverpool's top four challenge, with the Merseyside club now level on points with Manchester United in third place.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's low strike gave Klopp's side the lead in the 10th minute. City levelled things five minutes from half-time however, when Sane crashed a shot past Karius - following some unconvincing defending from the Reds.

Liverpool regained the lead in the 61st minute, thanks to a delightful chip from Roberto Firmino. A goal each from Mane (61) and Salah (68) looked to have guaranteed all three points, however, two late goals from Silva (84) and Gündogan (91) set up a tense finish, but Klopp's side held on for the deserved three points.

5 – Jurgen Klopp has beaten Pep Guardiola on five different occasions in all competitions; more than any other manager. Flattened. pic.twitter.com/IA5UVmza7Z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 14, 2018

Speaking after the game, the former Dortmund coach lauded both the performance and the result.

"It was not too bad! I am really, really, really happy about it; I’ve had absolutely worse days in my life, not a lot of bad ones but to be honest, [I’ve had] a few worse than that," Klopp told Liverpool FC.

"I really respect the quality of the opponent to be honest. You can see what they do. If you want, you can see Man City five times a week pretty much; you watch it, you see it and you know you have to avoid this and deny that. OK, it’s all possible but it’s quite difficult. You need a really good football team to do that and thank God I have one! It then makes sense to try it – and they tried really hard today."

"It was just a joy to watch, how both teams threw everything on the pitch. The wind made it sometimes a little bit tricky here and there - the first goal we conceded and the fourth goal they conceded, I think the influence of the wind was quite obvious in these moments," Klopp continued.

"But then, both again tried to play football - defended really well without not a lot of half-fouls, a few tacticals, especially from City in the period when we were really on track."

"I said maybe it’s a historical day today because maybe this is the only game they will lose in the whole season. They are just strong, they are really good, but I really think we deserved the win to be honest against a really good football team."

Klopp and Liverpool will be hoping to stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games when they next face Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.