Kevin De Bruyne 'Proud' of His Man City Teammates Despite First League Defeat of the Season

Manchester City were dealt their first Premier League defeat of the season in a 4-3 thriller against Liverpool. City found themselves deep in unknown territory when they went 4-1 down to the Reds in their clash at Anfield, before two late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan gave the Citizens hope of a comeback; but it proved to be too little too late.

Despite being handed their first league defeat, one of City's star performers this season, Kevin De Bruyne, remains positive. In a post to his Facebook page, the Belgian midfielder said that he was proud of his teammates.

De Bruyne shared a picture of his Man City teammates celebrating together, with the caption "Feeling proud about this team. We win and lose together, nothing changes. Great attitude. Props to Liverpool for a great game."

It certainly was a great game, and one which would surely be remembered as one of the best of the season. City found themselves completely overwhelmed by their opposition throughout the majority of the game. The Liverpool trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah struck quickly in the space of ten minutes in a dominating display.

While they may have missed out on the chance to go 'invincible' this year, Manchester City's season is still shaping up to be one of their best in their history.

Pep Guardiola's men are still 15 points ahead of second place Manchester United in the Premier League. They are also still in all of their cup competitions this term, with the EFL Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League all to play for.