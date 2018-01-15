Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher Hails 'Underrated' Roberto Firmino After Epic Victory Over Man City

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed forward Roberto Firmino is "one of the most underrated players in the Premier League" after Liverpool's enthralling 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

The Brazilian netted a superb deft chip as Liverpool retook the lead against City during the second half, with further goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane adding to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's opener as the Reds clung on for a famous win.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Carragher believes that Firmino's contribution is sometimes overlooked.

"We are talking about one of the most underrated players in the Premier League in Firmino," Carragher said.

"Very highly rated here by the manager, but outside of Liverpool you don’t mention him as one of the top strikers, because you don’t see him as an out-and-out scorer like Kane or Lukaku."

The former England central defender, who made 737 appearances for the Reds over the course of a distinguished 17-year career added that Firmino's style of play is likely to see the 26-year old as one of the first names on the team sheet.

"I would say he is the first name on the team sheet – yes you have Salah and Mane, but for Klopp, his hold up play, his work off the ball, and now getting goals, he is one of the top attacking players in the Premier League, but is still not talked about with others."

Firmino has flourished under the management of Jurgen Klopp after his £29m move from Hoffenheim two and a half years ago.

The Brazilian has ten goals and six assists to his name in the Premier League this season, also bagging seven goals in Liverpool's Champions League campaign thus far.