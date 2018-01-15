Luis Suarez Reveals How He Reacted When Barcelona Still Wanted Him After 2014 World Cup Bite

Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez has spoken of the moment that he was reduced to tears upon discovering that the Catalan giants still wanted to sign him even after he was kicked out of the 2014 World Cup and later given a worldwide ban for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini.





Having been no stranger to controversy following a deliberate handball at the previous World Cup in 2010, biting Otman Bakkal and Branislav Ivanovic, and racially abusing Patrice Evra, Suarez admitted to current team-mate Gerard Pique in a chat for The Players' Tribune that he his dream move would be dead after what happened in that moment of madness in Brazil.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

"After I did it I realized immediately [what I had done]," the Uruguayan explained.

"We scored our goal a few minutes after and I didn't celebrate it as much as I usually would - the way everyone else celebrated it - because I was already thinking about the aftermath [of the bite]."

Despite interest, Suarez said he hadn't actually started talking with Barça until the World Cup had begun, but there were suddenly fears his behaviour and the expected suspension that followed - ultimately four months after FIFA deliberation - would ruin everything.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA/GettyImages

"Because it was everything," he commented. "In addition to thinking about the World Cup, and being able to fulfil my dream to come here to Barça - everything had gone overboard for me.

"And I think in the few days after that - before they kicked me out of the World Cup - that's when I spoke with [Andoni Zubizarreta], and the president, and they told me to be calm because Barça still wanted me and … and I have no problem saying it, I cried.

"Because, they were accepting, and me going through what I did in that moment, and with the shit I had caused, it was complicated to trust in me. Truth is, Barça has been so good to me, and I will always be very grateful for that."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

In his very first season in Catalunya, Suarez won La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League honours to complete an historic second treble in the club's history, as well as establishing the revered 'MSN' trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar.

He has won multiple further major honours with the club since and even took home the prestigious European Golden Shoe award in 2015/16 after netting 40 times in La Liga.

