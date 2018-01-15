Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is in the 'Last Part' of His Career

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the "last part" of his playing career.

The 36-year-old made a sooner than expected return from a serious knee injury earlier this season, but has not yet made an impact and has been hindered by further fitness problems.

Mourinho, while maintaining the veteran forward still has plenty to offer, has stressed that he is fully aware of his diminishing powers.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

"I was his manager when he was 29 at Inter Milan. We can’t stop time, and for players time means a lot," said the Portuguese coach - quoted by FourFourTwo.

"Zlatan knows that. He knows that at the highest level he's in the last part of his career, but his dream, his desire, his fight was always to end at Manchester United his career at the highest level.

(You may also be interested in Jose Mourinho Insists Antonio Conte Feud Is 'Over' (While Taking Another Pop at Chelsea Boss)

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"And, using the words he repeats all the time, being ­useful for me, for the team, and that I think he can. He just needs to feel ­really happy with his knee, with his condition and that I think he can.

"As a leader in the dressing room, as a leader on the pitch, as a quality player on the pitch, I think he can do that, he deserves that and I'm here to try to help him do that."

United host Stoke at Old Trafford on Monday night, looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City after their 4-3 loss against Liverpool.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters