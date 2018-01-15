Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho States Club Will Take Up Option to Extend David de Gea's Current Deal

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stated that the club will take the option to extend goalkeeper David de Gea's contract by a further year, and the Portuguese boss also claimed that the Spaniard will be given a new contract.

De Gea's current deal is set to expire next summer, but a clause in the contract allows the Red Devils to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

Top of the charts! 🕺@D_DeGea still leads the way... pic.twitter.com/kSxnwKTIaJ — Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2018

Speaking about the Spaniard's current deal, Mourinho stated that the club will take up the option to extend, and claimed that it would be ridiculous to let the player run down his current deal - which in a way was a sly dig at Arsenal's current situation with Alexis Sanchez, as reported by the clubs official website.





"It's obvious that we are not going to let the option [to extend his deal] disappear.

“A goalkeeper like he is, at a club that wants to be better and better and better – we are not going to let that option go away. We are going to try."

Manchester United’s new proposed deal for David De Gea would see him spend the rest of his prime at Old Trafford, if not his entire career. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) January 14, 2018

The club will extend the current deal, however Mourinho has stated that the club are set to offer their number one a new deal which will see the Spaniard stay at the club for years to come.

“[Executive vice-chairman] Mr Woodward is not on holiday – he barely has holidays – and of course he is going to try to give him a contract that keeps him here for much more than the option that, of course, we are going to execute.”

Man Utd on the verge of signing Sanchez, Jose wanting to secure De Gea a new long term contract



Me right now pic.twitter.com/3mlzhs8S3r — Ché (@MarvelousMata) January 15, 2018

The Portuguese manager was also asked if negotiations had already taken place with the 27-year-old, who is closing in on 300 appearance for the club.

“I don't know. I just trust the board and the work they do. I don't negotiate players; I don't discuss numbers and contracts."

The Red Devils fought off the advances of Real Madrid a few seasons ago to keep their star man, and with Los Blancos set to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois a reported top target, it seems that De Gea could well remain at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

United host Stoke on Monday night, and after Manchester City's defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, the Red Devils will be looking for nothing but a win as they look to close the gap between themselves and their cross city rivals.