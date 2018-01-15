Mauricio Pochettino and His Staff Pay Visit to Espanyol as They Eye Up Young Spanish Goalkeeper

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino went to watch Espanyol keeper Pau Lopez in action live on Sunday alongside his coaching staff.

A day after watching his side thrash Everton 4-0, Pochettino paid a visit to former employers Espanyol to keep an eye on 23-year-old Lopez, who spent last season on loan at Spurs and will be available on a free this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Witness), Pochettino is considering bringing him back on a permanent basis as a back up.

Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching team watched from RCDE stadium's private box as former club Espanyol drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao.



| via @mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/I10Q3SkSGJ — Hotspur Hacker (@HotspurHacker) January 14, 2018

Spurs tried to sign Lopez in the summer but the two clubs failed to agree a fee, with the Spaniard returning to the La Liga side. He has impressed on his return and has again gained the attention of ex-Espanyol boss Pochettino.

Lopez's impressive form for the Catalan outfit this season has drawn the attention of giants such as Juventus and Manchester City and could leave Spurs with competition for the goalkeeper at the end of the season.

Pochettino has a lot history with Espanyol, playing 314 times for the club over two spells and won two Copa Del Rey's in 2000 and 2006. He went on to manage the team between 2009 and 2012 and oversaw talent such as Phlilippe Coutinho, who played under the Argentina during a short loan spell in 2012.

Espanyol were playing Athletic Bilbao in Sunday's La Liga game, a game which ended 1-1 and left both sides in the bottom half of the table.