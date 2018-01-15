Mauricio Pochettino Sanctions Youngster Marcus Edwards to go out on Loan for Regular Football

Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards is set to be loaned out to a Championship club after Mauricio Pochettino accepted he needs regular first team football.

The 19-year-old midfielder made his senior debut against Gillingham in last season's EFL Cup, but has really struggled to get near the first team this season and according to The Guardian, Pochettino has accepted that Edwards needs to go out on loan to further his development.

Tottenham’s Marcus Edwards to be loaned to Championship club | By @DaveHytner https://t.co/99R3L5x0yT — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) January 15, 2018

Edwards is yet to appear for the senior side, but did sign a new contract keeping him at the club until 2020 in the summer. He was also part of England's under-19 side that won the U19 European Championship in the summer and is thought highly of by coaches at Spurs. He made the team of the tournament for his performances as well in Georgia.

Tottenham boss Pochettino is especially keen on the bright youngster, previously dubbing him a "mini Messi." No Championship clubs have yet made any offers for him but the situation is set to be pushed in a bid to get a deal done quicker and allow the player game time.

It's game time that Pochettino is keen for the teenager to get as he looks to help his development in the next few years.