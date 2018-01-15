Mohamed Salah Joins Elite List of Liverpool Goalscorers Following Screamer in Man City Win

Mohamed Salah's outstanding long-range effort in Liverpool's 4-3 victory over Manchester City has seen the Egyptian match Steven Gerrard's record goal tally at the club for a single season.

Salah's tally of 24 goals across all competitions this season has come in just 30 appearances, also matching Daniel Sturridge's record goal-scoring tally for the club.

Only Fernando Torres and Luis Suárez are ahead of the Egyptian on goals scored in a single season. However, Salah still has over 15 games to overtake the former Liverpool strikers, with the Torres' record-setting 33 goal haul coming during the 2007/08 season.

Mohamed Salah has now equalled Gerrard and Sturridge's top scoring seasons at Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/NWi7otqoBG — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) January 14, 2018

The Egyptian winger is one of the frontrunners in contention to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year this season, with Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane also expected to be there or thereabouts come May.

Salah's form across the whole season has won the hearts of the Liverpool faithful, scoring crucial goals against Arsenal, Chelsea and most recently, Manchester City.

The Egyptian started alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané in Liverpool's impressive win over Pep Guardiola's City, with all three forwards scoring within eight minutes of each other.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Former Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the hosts into an early lead with an outstanding strike from distance, with Leroy Sané pulling City back onto level terms just before the break.

Firmino's clever chip put Liverpool back in front before the hour mark, with Mané and Salah both finding the back of the net shortly after in impressive fashion.

Despite late goals from Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gündogan, City were unable to complete a comeback and suffered their first defeat of the season at Anfield.