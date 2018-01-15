Not Buying It! Newcastle Fans Show Pure Skepticism After Napoli Stopper Gets Linked With the Magpies

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Newcastle are reportedly in the market for a new goalkeeper, with both Rob Elliot and Karl Darlow failing to do proper business between the sticks this season.

The Magpies are in need of reinforcements in several areas, but a certain report has linked Napoli keeper Pepe Reina with the club.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Reina made a name for himself in the Premier League during a nine-year stint at Liverpool, and is now being tipped to return to England by the Chronicle.

Newcastle fans, however, simply aren't buying it. And you can see some of the reactionary tweets down below:

