RB Leipzig Reveal January Release Fee for Naby Keita With Midfielder Set to Stay at Club Until June

RB Leipzig reportedly told Liverpool that a fee of £18m would have been enough to let Naby Keita go to Anfield in this window, however the club have recently stated that the player will remain in Germany until June.

The Reds signed Keita in the summer for £50m, with the midfielder set to join the Merseyside club at the end of the season, however speculation has mounted that the Premier League giants want to bring Keita to Anfield in this current transfer window.

Naby Keita will cost Liverpool a total of £84m if he's signed within the month.



According to German news outlet Bild Leipzig told Liverpool that they would have consider letting their star midfielder leave in January for a fee in the region of £18m. Despite Leipzig reportedly happy to let the player leave for that fee, rumors of Keita leaving early have now been formally quashed with the German club recently putting out a statement about the situation.

“OFFICIAL: Naby Keita will remain an RB Leipzig player until 30th June 2018.

“We wish to put the speculation about a January move to Liverpool to bed.”

Leipzig Sports Director Ralf Rangnick spoke about his desire to keep Keita and insisted that Leipzig are not a selling club.

"We do not give Naby Keita an early start, even though Liverpool have once again laid down his interest in him to sign him in this transfer window. As everyone knows, we are not a sales club.

“That would only have been possible if we had reached an amicable solution in the sense of an exorbitant additional transfer payment. This is not the case and so we have decided to end this topic. Naby and his advisor also accepted this decision."

The sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona clearly has led to Liverpool increasing their interest in bringing Keita to Anfield in January, however due to Leipzig's comments it seems that the player is set to stay in Germany until the end of the season.

Liverpool are not short of options in midfield at the moment and if the Keita was to stay it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Keita seems to be the likely replacement for Emre Can who recently agreed to move to Juventus for the start of the 2018/19 season.