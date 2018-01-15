Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Claims Emre Can Exit Will Be a 'Big Blow' for Liverpool

Pundit Gary Neville has claimed that the loss of Emre Can will be a 'big blow' for Liverpool and that the player has the ability to play for Europe's top clubs.

Neville spoke about Can's influence in the team following the Red 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Can was outstanding in the game, and Neville claimed that the player will be a big miss for the Reds, with the German set to leave to on a free to Juventus at the end of the season, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Emre Can is completely up for today. Looks a monster in the middle. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) January 14, 2018

“I think Can is a fantastic player, he’s got personality and character. And I think he brings a lot to this Liverpool team in terms of his character.





“The three in midfield and the three up top were brilliant in that first half and they set the tone for how you could play against Man City, if you’ve got that energy and ability.

The Emre Can situation is so frustrating. Bought him cheap, spent years developing him into the player he is, only for another club to benefit from the best years of his career, for free. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 5, 2018

“It’s a big blow for Liverpool. It probably won’t make the headlines of Coutinho but for me to lose him, Juventus are a clever club."

Can signed from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014, and since arriving the German has become a key player for the Reds. The 24-year-old still has his best years ahead of him, and Neville has claimed that the midfielder has the potential to play for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the future.

When Emre Can puts in a monumental shift like yesterday – it hits home just how good a player we may be losing.

He's not perfect, but that was a 24-year-old, no where near his peak, absolutely bossing a midfield full of stars.



He could dominate our midfield for years. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 15, 2018

“I know he’s got a mixed reception on Merseyside in terms of how good he is, I’ve even had debates with Jamie Carragher. I’ve said I think he’s a player that will play for Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.





“He’s like a man on the pitch, has authority and there aren’t many around of them around those type of players. So for me it would be a big loss to Liverpool.”

Can would be a big miss for Liverpool, however with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita set to arrive in the summer it seem as if the Reds have already acquired a more than adequate replacement for the German.