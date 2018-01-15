Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Claims Emre Can Exit Will Be a 'Big Blow' for Liverpool

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Pundit Gary Neville has claimed that the loss of Emre Can will be a 'big blow' for Liverpool and that the player has the ability to play for Europe's top clubs.

Neville spoke about Can's influence in the team following the Red 4-3 win over Manchester City on Sunday. Can was outstanding in the game, and Neville claimed that the player will be a big miss for the Reds, with the German set to leave to on a free to Juventus at the end of the season, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“I think Can is a fantastic player, he’s got personality and character. And I think he brings a lot to this Liverpool team in terms of his character.


“The three in midfield and the three up top were brilliant in that first half and they set the tone for how you could play against Man City, if you’ve got that energy and ability.

“It’s a big blow for Liverpool. It probably won’t make the headlines of Coutinho but for me to lose him, Juventus are a clever club."

Can signed from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2014, and since arriving the German has become a key player for the Reds. The 24-year-old still has his best years ahead of him, and Neville has claimed that the midfielder has the potential to play for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the future.

“I know he’s got a mixed reception on Merseyside in terms of how good he is, I’ve even had debates with Jamie Carragher. I’ve said I think he’s a player that will play for Bayern Munich or Real Madrid.


“He’s like a man on the pitch, has authority and there aren’t many around of them around those type of players. So for me it would be a big loss to Liverpool.”

Can would be a big miss for Liverpool, however with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita set to arrive in the summer it seem as if the Reds have already acquired a more than adequate replacement for the German. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters