Tottenham Lead Chase for Promising 18-Year-Old Stevenage Defender Ben Wilmot

Tottenham have been relatively quiet in this January transfer window, but this could soon change as the Lily-whites look to make their first signing of the window.

According to the Mirror, Spurs are confident that they will sign 18-year-old Stevenage defender Ben Wilmot this month. A number of Premier League clubs are reportedly impressed with the Stevenage starlet, but Tottenham look close to deal which could be agreed for as little as £850,000.

Only in his first professional season, Wilmot has quickly impressed after making his league debut for the Boro this month. Liverpool, Southampton, and Tottenham's North London rivals Arsenal are also said to be monitoring Wilmot.

Wilmot's ability in the centre of defence has drawn comparison's with Swansea City's Alfie Mawson, who has just broken into the English top-flight himself. Mawson has also attracted attention from other Premier League clubs, with Everton and West Ham said to be keen on the 23-year-old.

Wilmot could be on the same trajectory, and looks set to make the huge leap from League Two to Premier League. Spurs could be a good fit for Wilmot, who have developed a core of young English talent under the management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Dele Alli, now a key man for Spurs, made a similar leap to the Premier League club for League One MK Dons. Perhaps Wilmot could follow the same path to success at Tottenham.