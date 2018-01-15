West Ham Skipper Mark Noble Hails Lanzini & Arnautovic Partnership in Recent Hammers Resurgence

Huddersfield couldn't cope with a recently resurgent West Ham side, as a blossoming partnership of Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic routed in the second half at the John Smith's stadium.

Hammers skipper Mark Noble - who opened the scoring on Saturday - has praised the pair for spearheading the sensational performance; with Lanzini netting a brace and Arnautovic playing a part in all four goals, scoring the second.

FULL-TIME Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham



Noble spoke about the brawny Austrian's recent purple patch of form, claiming (via Evening Standard): Marko likes to feel loved. He is a great character, a good person to have around. The crowd are with him now, he is scoring goals for the team and you couldn’t get much better."

He then hailed David Moyes' attacking duo: "It is quite a partnership between him and ‘Manu’ Lanzini when we can get them playing like that together and keeping fit. We have myself, Cheikhou Kouyate and Pedro Obiang behind them in midfield while the back five is looking really strong. It is good to be a part of it at the moment."

POLL: would you like to see Marko Arnautovic and Manuel Lanzini kept playing together up-front? #WHUFC ⚒⚒. — Moore Than A Club (@MooreThanAClub) January 14, 2018

Noble was also full of admiration for the impact of the manager - who became the fourth to reach 200 Premier League victories in top-flight history on the night: "I think he has made a difference to everyone... It is his belief and he has brought a stillness to the team. We look better for it."