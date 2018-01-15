West Ham Skipper Mark Noble Hails Lanzini & Arnautovic Partnership in Recent Hammers Resurgence

By 90Min
January 15, 2018

Huddersfield couldn't cope with a recently resurgent West Ham side, as a blossoming partnership of Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic routed in the second half at the John Smith's stadium.

Hammers skipper Mark Noble - who opened the scoring on Saturday - has praised the pair for spearheading the sensational performance; with Lanzini netting a brace and Arnautovic playing a part in all four goals, scoring the second.

Noble spoke about the brawny Austrian's recent purple patch of form, claiming (via Evening Standard): Marko likes to feel loved. He is a great character, a good person to have around. The crowd are with him now, he is scoring goals for the team and you couldn’t get much better."

He then hailed David Moyes' attacking duo: "It is quite a partnership between him and ‘Manu’ Lanzini when we can get them playing like that together and keeping fit. We have myself, Cheikhou Kouyate and Pedro Obiang behind them in midfield while the back five is looking really strong. It is good to be a part of it at the moment."

Noble was also full of admiration for the impact of the manager - who became the fourth to reach 200 Premier League victories in top-flight history on the night: "I think he has made a difference to everyone... It is his belief and he has brought a stillness to the team. We look better for it."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters