Barcelona Reject Inter Milan Offer for Rafinha But Negotiations for Deal Continue

Barcelona are reported to have rejected a €20m offer from Inter Milan for fringe midfielder Rafinha, but negotiations between the two clubs are said to be continuing as they still look to complete an agreeable deal.





According to Marca, Barça and Inter are currently too far apart in their valuation of the versatile 24-year-old. The Catalans are apparently asking for a figure of €35m plus add-ons, requiring the Nerazzurri to essentially double the size of their rejected bid.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona would also insist that a buy-back clause is inserted into any deal, giving them the option of re-signing Rafinha, who has suffered badly with injuries over the last couple of years and is yet to play at all this season, should he move to Italy and perform well.

La Liga's leaders have exercised similar clauses in the recent past to bring the likes of Denis Suarez and Gerard Deulofeu back to Camp Nou after initially selling them.

Rafinha, son of 1994 World Cup winner Mazinho and brother to ex-Barça player Thiago Alcantara, first joined the club's famed La Masia academy at the age of 13.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

He made his debut for Barça B in January 2011 shortly before his 18th birthday and went on to star for the second string for the next two-and-a-half years.





The player also made a handful of sparse first-team appearances during that time and was permanently promoted to the senior squad in 2014 following a loan spell at Celta Vigo.

Rafinha played as many as 36 times in all competitions during the 2014/15 campaign as Barça completed an historic second treble, but a knee injury destroyed his 2015/16 season and further knee surgery ensured a premature end to his 2016/17 as well.