Barcelona Stopper Jasper Cillessen Admits He's Happy to Remain in Ter Stegen's Shadow

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has admitted that he's happy to warm the bench at Camp Nou while teammate Marc Andre ter Stegen continues his immaculate form between the sticks - admitting that the team's success is more important than his own.

Despite being previously linked with a move to Newcastle this month, Cillessen seems content to only feature in Barca's Copa del Rey matches this season, while Ter Stegen takes the league games as well as the Champions League.

And while many would question their position within the team in the Dutchman's situation, the keeper recognises his teammate's outrageous ability:

"You always want to play more, but it's a coach's decision and Ter Stegen is doing very well. At this moment it would be crazy to pretend to play more, because he is among the three best in the world." Cillessen told Sport.

"Ter Stegen is having world-class performances and I accept it as it is. If it were not so, maybe I could ask why I do not play anymore, but at the moment things are like that."

Players could understandably fall out with teammates with whom they are competing, but the calm head on Cillessen's shoulders remains on very good terms with Ter Stegen, admitting that the two are constantly looking to help each other in training:

"Our relationship is good and the trainings with him are fun. We give advice and discuss details of the training, what he lived in Germany and me in Holland, the different ways of working, and always thinking about the best for the team."

Wednesday night will see the Dutch stopper handed a rare opportunity as Barca travel to Espanyol in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter final. He'll be looking to emmulate the same immaculate form as last season.